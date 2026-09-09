LTM, IBM and Red Hat partner to enhance Lightwell security
Technology
LTM, an IT services company, is partnering with IBM and Red Hat to boost Lightwell platform, a tool that uses AI to help companies keep their open-source software safe and up to date.
The goal? Spot vulnerabilities faster, prioritize what matters, and roll out fixes smoothly so businesses can stay protected without slowing down.
Lightwell brings AI remediation and maintenance
Lightwell is all about giving companies smarter ways to defend against cyber threats in the software they rely on every day.
LTM's Chandan Pani said, "Lightwell represents a significant advancement in securing the open-source software supply chain by bringing AI-driven remediation and trusted software maintenance into the enterprise."
This means fewer surprises from security bugs and more time for innovation.