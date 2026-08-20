Lufthansa brings Starlink high-speed internet to its flights
What's the story
Lufthansa, the German airline giant, has launched a new high-speed Wi-Fi service on its planes. The service is powered by Starlink. The first aircraft to get this new tech was an Airbus A320neo registered as "D-AINM." It took off for the first time with the new system on August 19.
Expansion strategy
Wi-Fi available for multiple devices at once
Lufthansa plans to equip some 850 planes in the entire Lufthansa Group with this high-speed Wi-Fi by 2029.
The new service will let passengers use cloud-based work platforms and other high-bandwidth applications during their flights.
The airline also said that the Wi-Fi can be connected with multiple devices at once, but voice and video calls are prohibited for now.
Access details
How to connect to the onboard Wi-Fi
Lufthansa's Wi-Fi service is free for members of a Lufthansa Group loyalty program and Travel ID users.
To use the onboard Wi-Fi, passengers have to activate flight mode and turn on Wi-Fi on their devices, then select the "Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi" network.
They will be redirected to a login portal after connecting. If it doesn't open automatically, they can type wifi.lufthansa.com in their browser for instructions to get online.
CEO statement
We're investing more than ever in our guests: Lufthansa CEO
Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter said, "We are investing more than ever in our guests: in new aircraft, new services, greater choice on board, and, of course, state-of-the-art and innovative technology."
He added that with Starlink, they would provide the fastest connectivity from take-off to landing.