Lyrid meteor shower returns April 16-25, peaks April 21-22
Technology
The Lyrid meteor shower is back from April 16-25, with the best show expected on the night of April 21-22.
You could spot up to 18 bright, speedy meteors an hour as they zip across the sky. These come from the debris of Comet Thatcher.
For the clearest view, try catching them in the early hours before sunrise when they're most visible.
Find dark site, wait 20-30 minutes
Find a dark spot away from city lights and let your eyes adjust for about 20 to 30 minutes (trust us, it makes a difference).
While April 22 is the peak night, you'll still catch plenty of action if you head out a night or two before or after.
Don't miss this chance to see one of nature's coolest light shows!