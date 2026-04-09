Lyrid meteor shower returns April 16-25, peaks April 21-22 Technology Apr 09, 2026

The Lyrid meteor shower is back from April 16-25, with the best show expected on the night of April 21-22.

You could spot up to 18 bright, speedy meteors an hour as they zip across the sky. These come from the debris of Comet Thatcher.

For the clearest view, try catching them in the early hours before sunrise when they're most visible.