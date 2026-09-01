Macquarie University introduces virtual peer to 2 required psychology courses

Virtual Peer works alongside optional AI activities that supplement online readings, quizzes and videos, while grades focus on research tasks and exams.

In-person classes were dropped earlier this year but will return every other semester from 2027 for more flexibility.

While the chatbot is popular, answering close to 80,000 student questions in all of 2025 and nearly as many in just the first half of 2026, one student worries it's replacing real teachers, with one saying, "I feel like I'm teaching this robot how to take jobs away from my teachers."