Magnetospirillum magneticum AMB-1 extends tiny worms' lifespan by 43.39%
Technology
Scientists have found that a special bacterium, Magnetospirillum magneticum AMB-1, can actually help tiny worms live much longer, about 43.39% more than usual.
The secret? It seems to boost both their neurological function and gut health.
Magnetosomes open microbial aging research
The real game-changer is how these bacteria use magnetosomes, which are tied to iron and stress pathways in cells.
While this doesn't mean we've cracked human aging yet, it opens up cool new ways to study how microbes might help us stay healthier as we get older.