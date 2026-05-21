Maka Kids raises $3 million for parent-curated streaming app ages 0-6
Maka Kids just scored $3 million to build a streaming app made for little ones, ages 0 to 6.
Instead of ads or endless algorithm loops, parents can pick what their kids watch: think themes like kindness, STEM, or emotional skills.
The app is in private beta on iOS this summer and officially launches this fall for $11.99 a month.
Yale-backed content with gentle transition cues
The app includes gentle end-of-session cues so kids can transition smoothly when screen time is up.
Behind the scenes, founders Isabel Sheinman and Tanyella Leta (who previously helped bring books to more than 15 million kids with Nabu) are using the funds to grow the app's library.
All content is backed by research from Yale Child Study Center and focuses on seven key areas like creativity and language development.