Maka Kids raises $3 million for parent-curated streaming app ages 0-6

Yale-backed content with gentle transition cues

The app includes gentle end-of-session cues so kids can transition smoothly when screen time is up.

Behind the scenes, founders Isabel Sheinman and Tanyella Leta (who previously helped bring books to more than 15 million kids with Nabu) are using the funds to grow the app's library.

All content is backed by research from Yale Child Study Center and focuses on seven key areas like creativity and language development.