Male birth control pill YCT-529 shows early promise

YCT-529 blocks a key receptor in the testes to pause sperm production. In animal tests, it stopped fertility almost completely within weeks but was fully reversible once treatment ended.

Why does this matter?

This could be a big deal for guys looking for more birth control options beyond condoms or vasectomy.

The next set of trials is underway to see if it works long-term and remains safe.

If all goes well, we might finally have a reliable male pill that's non-hormonal and reversible.