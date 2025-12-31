Next Article
Male birth control pill YCT-529 shows early promise
Technology
A new male contraceptive pill, YCT-529, just cleared its first safety trial in humans.
Sixteen men took single doses up to 180mg, and the drug was found safe—no changes in heart rate, testosterone, mood, or sex drive.
How does it work?
YCT-529 blocks a key receptor in the testes to pause sperm production.
In animal tests, it stopped fertility almost completely within weeks but was fully reversible once treatment ended.
Why does this matter?
This could be a big deal for guys looking for more birth control options beyond condoms or vasectomy.
The next set of trials is underway to see if it works long-term and remains safe.
If all goes well, we might finally have a reliable male pill that's non-hormonal and reversible.