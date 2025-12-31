Elon Musk hints at bigger payouts for X creators

How creator payouts work on X

To get paid on X, you need an X Premium ($8/month) or Verified Organization ($200/month) subscription, at least 500 followers, and 5 million impressions in three months.

The average payout is $8.50 per million verified impressions (with a $10 minimum).

Musk hinted these numbers could go up—maybe even beating YouTube—to encourage more original content as AI-generated posts become common.