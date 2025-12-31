Elon Musk hints at bigger payouts for X creators
Elon Musk just teased that X (formerly Twitter) might boost what it pays creators.
He replied, "Ok, let's do it, but rigorously enforcing no gaming of the system."
Right now, creators earn money from ad revenue when verified users interact with their posts.
How creator payouts work on X
To get paid on X, you need an X Premium ($8/month) or Verified Organization ($200/month) subscription, at least 500 followers, and 5 million impressions in three months.
The average payout is $8.50 per million verified impressions (with a $10 minimum).
Musk hinted these numbers could go up—maybe even beating YouTube—to encourage more original content as AI-generated posts become common.
Fighting fraud and new payment features
X is rolling out new anti-fraud tools to cut down on bots and fake engagement, and will likely pair payout boosts with stricter Premium+ requirements.
They're also testing "X Money," a peer-to-peer payment system with Visa for creator payouts and transfers, starting in select US states before expanding nationwide.