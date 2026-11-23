Between May 12 and November 17, researchers linked over 480 ad domains to MoldyRoost campaign. These domains were used by attackers to host ads and targeted more than 47 countries.

The strategy involved purchasing ads in bulk through programmatic advertising, an automated system that places ads across websites/apps.

The threat only begins when an iPhone user clicks one of these ads, which lead to fake pages designed as replicas of popular brand sites, magazine pages, games, or fake security checks.