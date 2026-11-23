Beware! Malicious ads on websites can hack iPhones, steal crypto
What's the story
Cybersecurity firm Confiant has uncovered a major malvertizing campaign targeting iPhones and stealing cryptocurrency wallet seed phrases. The method is more sophisticated than traditional tactics that require users to download files or follow additional instructions after clicking on a link. In this case, just tapping an ad is enough to compromise a vulnerable iPhone. The ad opens a webpage created by the campaign's operators, which researchers call MoldyRoost, and automatically delivers malicious code without any further user interaction.
Campaign details
Researchers linked over 480 ad domains to MoldyRoost campaign
Between May 12 and November 17, researchers linked over 480 ad domains to MoldyRoost campaign. These domains were used by attackers to host ads and targeted more than 47 countries.
The strategy involved purchasing ads in bulk through programmatic advertising, an automated system that places ads across websites/apps.
The threat only begins when an iPhone user clicks one of these ads, which lead to fake pages designed as replicas of popular brand sites, magazine pages, games, or fake security checks.
Attack mechanism
Exploit kits used in attacks
The fake pages lead to an invisible window that checks the phone's iOS version, selects the appropriate exploit kit, and runs it in the background.
This happens while the user only sees the decoy page.
The exploit kits are packaged hacking tools that break into a phone through software flaws.
MoldyRoost uses kits called Coruna and DarkSword, which were documented by Google's Threat Intelligence Group and security firm iVerify in March, along with two others called SilkPath and GhostWave.
Targeted attacks
Attackers after seed phrase to steal cryptocurrency
The attackers are specifically after the victim's seed phrase, a string of 12 or 24 words that serves as the master key to a crypto wallet.
This works like a password that can restore the wallet on any device but cannot be changed or reset, unlike bank passwords.
The operators behind these attacks can move funds from the wallet without permission, making stolen cryptocurrency difficult to recover.
Ongoing operation
Ongoing business model of attackers
The attackers keep up with updates to wallet apps, adjusting their tools accordingly.
This suggests that the operation is run as an ongoing business rather than a one-off attack.
Every stolen wallet is also logged against the sales channel that brought the victim in, leaving open the possibility that they rent parts of the operation to affiliates. However, this remains unconfirmed by researchers.