Manish Gupta says India should play bigger role in AI
Manish Gupta from DeepMind thinks India should play a bigger role in AI.
He shared that 75 researchers at Google's Bengaluru campus are working on Gemini models, with a focus on making them better at languages, voice interaction, and learning efficiently.
Gupta believes India's talent can drive real change if given the right opportunities.
Indian researchers returning, research investment 0.35%
Gupta highlighted how Indian researchers, many trained at top global universities, are returning home to solve big challenges.
He said talent flourishes where there are exciting problems to solve.
Still, he pointed out that India's investment in research is just 0.35% of industry revenues, way behind the US and China.
He hopes Indian startups will tackle tough AI problems and build sustainable innovation for the future.