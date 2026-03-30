March 29 solar flare disrupts radios, threatens Artemis 2 communications

NOAA warns auroras possible March 31

Artemis 2 is aiming to launch no earlier than April 1 for a 10-day trip around the moon, but all this solar activity could make communications tricky during liftoff and orbit.

Solar physicist Tamitha Skov says teams need to stay alert for these kinds of space weather surprises.

Plus, NOAA has put out a geomagnetic storm watch for March 31, so if the CME hits, we might even see auroras as far south as New York.