Mark Zuckerberg rejects industry-wide AI slowdown in NBC News interview
Technology
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't on board with a coordinated slowdown of AI progress.
In a recent NBC News interview, he pushed back against calls from OpenAI's and Anthropic's CEOs for an industry-wide slowdown, saying each company should handle safety checks themselves.
As he put it, "I don't think that we need some kind of industry-wide coordination."
Zuckerberg emphasizes Muse AI benefits
Zuckerberg believes the best way forward is to build AI tools that actually help people, like Meta's Muse AI, which can book train tickets or reply to emails for users.
He trusts that companies will act responsibly because it makes sense for their business and users.
Even as some experts warn about risks, Zuckerberg is staying optimistic and focused on practical benefits.