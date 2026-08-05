Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan shuts $125M school
What's the story
The Primary School, a philanthropic initiative co-founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan, wife of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has officially shut its doors. The tuition-free institution was established in 2016 with the aim of providing holistic education and healthcare services to low-income families. It has been funded by over $125 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). However, the CZI recently announced its decision to shift focus toward biotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI), leading to the school's closure.
Strategic pivot
Decision made by school's board, not financial considerations: CZI
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has decided to stop funding The Primary School after the 2025-26 academic year.
This decision will affect nearly 540 students enrolled at two campuses in California.
A CZI spokesperson said that the decision was made by the school's board and not influenced by financial considerations but rather academic outcomes.
Educational model
'Whole child' model and challenges faced
The Primary School adopted a "whole child" model, integrating classroom learning with healthcare services, developmental screenings, dental care, mental health support, and wellness coaching for parents.
However, it also faced leadership changes and struggled to attract donors beyond the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Despite these challenges, the school reported improvements in literacy and student health outcomes compared to local averages during its years of operation.
Transition assistance
Transition support for students and parents
In light of the school's closure, CZI has pledged $5 million to cover remaining lease obligations and support community organizations.
It has also established education savings accounts worth $3.6 million, providing up to $10,000 for elementary school students.
School leaders have organized tours of other schools and set up a station for parents to complete admission applications as part of this transition process.