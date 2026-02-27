A Prada version of Meta AI glasses might be coming
What's the story
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and his wife Priscilla were recently seen attending Prada's Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week show in Milan. The sighting has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration between Meta and Prada for a special version of the Meta AI glasses. Zuckerberg was spotted chatting with Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's Chief Merchandising Officer and son of head designer Miuccia Prada.
Sales growth
EssilorLuxottica's booming sales of AI glasses
EssilorLuxottica, the French-Italian eyewear brand and Ray-Ban maker, has been working with Meta on these high-tech devices since their debut. This month, the company revealed that it sold over seven million AI glasses in 2025, a significant jump from two million in the previous year. The sales included both Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses, with the latter being more suited for athletic types.
Market expansion
Potential for Meta to enter high-fashion market
The speculation of a Prada version of Meta's AI glasses comes as EssilorLuxottica and Prada have renewed their licensing deal for eyewear under the latter's brands for another 10 years. This move could give Meta a foothold in the high-fashion market, which is not yet covered by its Oakleys and Ray-Bans. Establishing these glasses as a luxury symbol could also improve Meta's overall brand image.
Privacy issues
Concerns over privacy and surveillance backlash
Despite the potential market expansion, there are concerns that AI glasses may not be suitable for a world where consumers are increasingly pushing back against surveillance devices. This trend has already seen people remove their Ring doorbells and smash Flock cameras. The New York Times recently reported that Meta is reconsidering whether to include facial-recognition capabilities in its glasses due to these privacy concerns.