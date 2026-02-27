A Prada version of Meta AI glasses might be coming

Mark Zuckerberg , the CEO of Meta, and his wife Priscilla were recently seen attending Prada's Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Week show in Milan. The sighting has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration between Meta and Prada for a special version of the Meta AI glasses. Zuckerberg was spotted chatting with Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's Chief Merchandising Officer and son of head designer Miuccia Prada.

Sales growth EssilorLuxottica's booming sales of AI glasses EssilorLuxottica, the French-Italian eyewear brand and Ray-Ban maker, has been working with Meta on these high-tech devices since their debut. This month, the company revealed that it sold over seven million AI glasses in 2025, a significant jump from two million in the previous year. The sales included both Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses, with the latter being more suited for athletic types.

Market expansion Potential for Meta to enter high-fashion market The speculation of a Prada version of Meta's AI glasses comes as EssilorLuxottica and Prada have renewed their licensing deal for eyewear under the latter's brands for another 10 years. This move could give Meta a foothold in the high-fashion market, which is not yet covered by its Oakleys and Ray-Bans. Establishing these glasses as a luxury symbol could also improve Meta's overall brand image.

Advertisement