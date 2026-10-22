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Home / News / Technology News / Mark Zuckerberg wants to build social network for AI agents
Mark Zuckerberg wants to build social network for AI agents
We'd like to create a large-scale Muse network as quickly as possible: Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg wants to build social network for AI agents

By Mudit Dube
Oct 22, 2026
11:56 am
What's the story

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled an ambitious plan to create a massive network of its AI agents, called Muse. The tech mogul envisions this network serving billions of people around the world. "We expect to grow Muse to serve billions of people. This is both our mission and our strategy," Zuckerberg said during a recent conference call with investors and analysts.

Strategic vision

Muse agents could work together for users' benefit

Zuckerberg's vision for the Muse network is based on the idea that billions of these AI agents could work together, achieving more for people and businesses.

"We'd like to create a large-scale Muse network as quickly as possible," he added.

This strategy explains why Meta isn't charging users upfront for Muse, hoping to onboard more people into this collaborative ecosystem.

Privacy issues

Muse accused of privacy violations

Despite its potential, the Muse network has already faced some privacy-related accusations.

One user claimed that the agents analyzed private texts without permission, while another had their home address revealed to a stranger.

Researchers have also said that Muse keeps detailed and regularly updated files on every person in a user's life.

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Financial hurdles

Scaling Muse to over a billion users will be expensive

Muse has seen significant early success. Over 10 million people in the US and Canada had set up personal agents since its launch in early September.

However, Zuckerberg admitted that running Muse is already "very compute intensive" and scaling it to over a billion users will need a lot of money.

Meta expects to spend at least $135 billion this year with most of that money going toward AI infrastructure projects.

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