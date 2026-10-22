Mark Zuckerberg wants to build social network for AI agents
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled an ambitious plan to create a massive network of its AI agents, called Muse. The tech mogul envisions this network serving billions of people around the world. "We expect to grow Muse to serve billions of people. This is both our mission and our strategy," Zuckerberg said during a recent conference call with investors and analysts.
Strategic vision
Muse agents could work together for users' benefit
Zuckerberg's vision for the Muse network is based on the idea that billions of these AI agents could work together, achieving more for people and businesses.
"We'd like to create a large-scale Muse network as quickly as possible," he added.
This strategy explains why Meta isn't charging users upfront for Muse, hoping to onboard more people into this collaborative ecosystem.
Privacy issues
Muse accused of privacy violations
Despite its potential, the Muse network has already faced some privacy-related accusations.
One user claimed that the agents analyzed private texts without permission, while another had their home address revealed to a stranger.
Researchers have also said that Muse keeps detailed and regularly updated files on every person in a user's life.
Financial hurdles
Scaling Muse to over a billion users will be expensive
Muse has seen significant early success. Over 10 million people in the US and Canada had set up personal agents since its launch in early September.
However, Zuckerberg admitted that running Muse is already "very compute intensive" and scaling it to over a billion users will need a lot of money.
Meta expects to spend at least $135 billion this year with most of that money going toward AI infrastructure projects.