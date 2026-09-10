Massachusetts joins US states tightening rules on data centers
What's the story
Massachusetts has become the latest US state to impose a clean power mandate on data centers. Gov. Maura Healey's executive order requires developers of data centers with a peak demand of over 25 megawatts (MW) to either provide their own clean power or contribute to a ratepayer protection fund. The move is part of a broader trend of states tightening regulations on data center development amid growing public opposition.
Regulatory measures
New regulations for data centers
Under the new regulations, data centers with a peak demand of over 25MW will have to ensure their power supply meets Massachusetts's clean energy standards.
The governor prefers that these facilities generate their own clean power on-site.
If that's not possible, they will have to either fund new local generation or contribute to a ratepayer protection fund.
Energy requirements
Massachusetts clean energy standard
The Massachusetts clean energy standard, which is part of state law, mandates that industries generate a certain percentage of their power from approved sources such as wind, solar, and hydro.
By 2030, these sources must account for at least 40% of the total.
However, under Healey's executive order, data centers will have to meet 100% of their electricity demand with clean energy generation.
National trend
Other states tightening data center regulations
With these new restrictions, Massachusetts becomes the third state in as many months to impose stricter regulations on data center development.
In August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that all new data centers would be subject to audits by the public utility commission and grid operator ERCOT.
In July, New York's governor halted the construction of new data centers with a peak demand of 50MW or larger.