Massive Prime Day discounts on thinnest Qi 2 power banks
Looking for a pocket-friendly power boost? The Baseus PicoGo 5,000mAh Qi power bank is now just $24 for Prime Day (down from $35).
It's super slim at 0.3-inch, weighs only 107g, and snaps magnetically onto phones with a magnetic case, required for Android phones—making it easy to carry around.
Works with Android and iPhone
The PicoGo sports a sturdy metallic body and works with both Android and iPhone devices.
There's also a USB-C port for charging a second device at up to 20W, plus four color choices to match your style.
Need more juice? A bigger 10,000mAh version with Qi 2 tech is available for $39.