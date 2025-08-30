Mastodon explains why it can't verify ages of its users

Mastodon, a decentralized social network, has said that it can't comply with Mississippi's age verification law. The law was also the reason why another rival platform, Bluesky , exited from the state. The non-profit organization behind Mastodon explained that its lack of user tracking makes it impossible to enforce such a legislation.

Decentralization debate Debate between Rochko and Masnick Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko recently engaged in a heated debate with Bluesky board member Mike Masnick over the age verification law. Rochko argued that "there is nobody that can decide for the fediverse to block Mississippi," stressing the importance of true decentralization. However, Masnick questioned why individual servers like mastodon.social wouldn't be subject to fines for non-compliance with this law.

Compliance challenges Mastodon's official stance on age verification law In response to the ongoing debate, Mastodon issued a statement clarifying its position on the age verification law. The nonprofit organization said while it specifies a minimum age of 16 for signing up on its servers, it doesn't have the means to apply age verification. This is because, while the software allows specifying a minimum age, it does not store age-check data, making full age verification unsupported.