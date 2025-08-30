TikTok adds voice notes and media sharing to DMs

TikTok has introduced new features to enhance user interaction through direct messages (DMs). The platform now allows users to send voice notes and share up to nine images or videos in both one-on-one and group chats. The move is aimed at making TikTok more than just an entertainment platform, but a space for regular interactions beyond sharing TikTok videos.

Feature details Competing with other platforms The new voice note feature lets users record and send audio messages of up to 60 seconds. This addition comes as other platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Apple's Messages already offer similar capabilities. The ability to share photos and videos further enhances the platform's messaging experience, making it more like other popular social apps and services.

Safety measures Restrictions on media sharing To ensure user safety, TikTok has put some restrictions on media sharing. For instance, users can't send an image or video as their first message request. If they want to share a photo or video, TikTok will remind them to protect their privacy and be mindful of who they're sending that content to.

User protection Protections for younger users TikTok is also adding more protections for users aged 16-18. The platform has automated systems to detect and block images containing nudity, preventing both the sender from sending the nude image and the receiver from seeing it at all. Users above 18 can toggle this safety feature on in their app settings.