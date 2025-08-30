SpaceX launches 24 new Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX just launched 24 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California late Friday night, pushing their global internet network even further.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 12:59am EDT (still August 29 on the West Coast), showing how routine these missions have become for SpaceX in 2025.
First stage booster (B1082) nailed its landing
The first stage booster (B1082) nailed its landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship after its 15th flight—pretty impressive for a rocket that's already been to space so many times.
Most of these flights have helped build up Starlink's mega-constellation.
Over 8,200 active Starlink satellites circling Earth
This was SpaceX's 107th Falcon 9 launch this year, with over 70% focused on Starlink.
There are now more than 8,200 active Starlink satellites circling Earth.
Alongside these launches, SpaceX is also busy testing out its massive Starship rocket for future Moon and Mars missions—so yeah, things are moving fast in space right now.