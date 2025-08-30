Next Article
Hackers could have accessed users' private data on WhatsApp
WhatsApp just patched a serious security bug that let hackers break into fewer than 200 users' devices worldwide.
The attack took advantage of weaknesses in both WhatsApp and Apple devices, raising concerns about potential spying.
Amnesty International's Donncha O Cearbhaill said some civic group members may have been hit, and his team is digging into the details to see how far the breach went.
Both iPhones and Androids were at risk
O Cearbhaill noted that not just WhatsApp, but possibly other apps were targeted too—and both iPhones and Androids were at risk.
The good news: WhatsApp says they've fixed the issue. The company shared that they have taken immediate action to address this vulnerability and are committed to ensuring their users' security.