Hackers could have accessed users' private data on WhatsApp Technology Aug 30, 2025

WhatsApp just patched a serious security bug that let hackers break into fewer than 200 users' devices worldwide.

The attack took advantage of weaknesses in both WhatsApp and Apple devices, raising concerns about potential spying.

Amnesty International's Donncha O Cearbhaill said some civic group members may have been hit, and his team is digging into the details to see how far the breach went.