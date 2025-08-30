Tecno Pova Slim 5G to launch on September 4

Phone packs AI tools, upgraded connectivity features

The Pova Slim 5G packs handy AI tools like Circle to Search and an AI Writing Assistant.

Its curved display has a centered hole-punch camera up front and a stylish pill-shaped dual camera with LED accents on the back.

For smoother calls and browsing, it offers No Network Communication mode, VoWi-Fi Dual Pass for stronger signals, plus upgraded 5G++ carrier aggregation—making it a strong pick if you want smart features without breaking the bank.