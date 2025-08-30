Next Article
Tecno Pova Slim 5G to launch on September 4
Tecno is launching its Pova Slim 5G in India on September 4 at noon.
Recently teased on Flipkart, the phone stands out for its slim look and built-in AI features.
It follows the Pova 7 series and includes Tecno's voice assistant, Ella, which you can use in Hindi, Marathi, or Tamil.
Phone packs AI tools, upgraded connectivity features
The Pova Slim 5G packs handy AI tools like Circle to Search and an AI Writing Assistant.
Its curved display has a centered hole-punch camera up front and a stylish pill-shaped dual camera with LED accents on the back.
For smoother calls and browsing, it offers No Network Communication mode, VoWi-Fi Dual Pass for stronger signals, plus upgraded 5G++ carrier aggregation—making it a strong pick if you want smart features without breaking the bank.