Maternal anemia linked to about 4% smaller infant brains, study
Technology
Researchers found that babies born to mothers with anemia have brains about 4% smaller than those whose mothers were not anemic.
The study, based on researchers from King's College London and the University of Cape Town, tracked over 300 mother-baby pairs using brain scans from infancy up to age 2.
Putamen and corpus callosum affected
Key brain areas tied to movement, learning, and emotions (like the putamen and corpus callosum) were affected.
The gap between babies grew as they got older, raising concerns about future cognitive challenges.
Since anemia (mainly due to iron deficiency) affects over one-third of pregnant women worldwide, first author Jessica Ringshaw emphasized how important early diagnosis and iron supplements are for healthier baby development.