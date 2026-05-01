May 1 flower micromoon appears smaller named for spring flowers
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On May 1, the flower moon will shine bright, and it's not just any full moon. This one's a micromoon, meaning it'll look a bit smaller because it's close to its most distant point from Earth.
The name comes from all the spring flowers blooming right now, which feels pretty fitting.
Moon best seen southeast at sunset
For the best view, look southeast around sunset: the moon will have a cool yellow-orange glow as it rises.
You might also spot stars like Spica and Arcturus nearby (though they could be outshined by the moon), plus Venus and Jupiter lighting up the western sky.
And here's a bonus: there'll be another full moon on May 31, a rare blue moon, so this month is packed with lunar action!