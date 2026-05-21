May 2026 brings rare blue moon and 2nd full moon
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! May 2026 is bringing a rare blue moon, meaning we'll see two full moons in one month.
This doesn't happen often (just every couple of years), so it's a cool chance for anyone who loves space or just enjoys looking up at the night sky.
Almanac error popularized modern blue moon
Fun fact: the modern definition of "blue moon" became popular in 1946 after a mix-up over old copies of the Maine Farmers's Almanac.
The moon won't really look blue (unless there's something wild happening in the atmosphere), but it's still special.
India sees blue moon May 31
In India, you can catch this rare second full moon on May 31: Just look east after sunset.
No telescope needed, just step outside and enjoy!