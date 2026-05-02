Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson develop redmod detecting pancreatic cancer early
Technology
Scientists at Mayo Clinic and MD Anderson have built an AI tool called REDMOD that can find pancreatic cancer up to three years before a formal diagnosis.
By analyzing CT scans for tiny changes, REDMOD picked up nearly 75% of cases, often over a year before doctors usually catch them.
REDMOD found 46 cancers radiologists missed
In tests, REDMOD found 46 out of 63 cancers that radiologists missed, but it also flagged some healthy people by mistake.
Researchers say this shows how AI could help doctors catch cancer earlier and save lives, though more testing on bigger and more diverse groups is needed before it is ready for hospitals.