Meet Dimensity 9600 Pro, MediaTek's first 2nm flagship chip

The Dimensity 9600 Pro also packs a dual-NPU architecture and Agentic AI Engine for enhanced on-device AI experiences.

Its second-generation Super Efficient NPU cuts down on AI power consumption by up to 40% while delivering 51% higher LLM prefill performance and 55% more token generation per watt.

The new G2-Ultra NX GPU promises smoother gameplay with up to 27% higher peak performance while consuming less power.