Meet Dimensity 9600 Pro, MediaTek's first 2nm flagship chip
What's the story
MediaTek has officially launched its latest smartphone chipset, the Dimensity 9600 Pro. The new processor is the company's first flagship chip built on a cutting-edge 2nm process. MediaTek claims that the new chipset offers a perfect blend of high-end performance and power efficiency with advanced agentic AI experiences. Let's take a closer look at what this new chip has to offer.
Performance boost
The chip offers a unique CPU design
The Dimensity 9600 Pro features a unique 2+3+3 All Big Core CPU design.
MediaTek says this architecture provides an impressive 61% reduction in multi-core power consumption.
It consists of two C2 Ultra cores clocked at up to 4.55GHz, three C2 Pro cores running at up to 4.35GHz, and another three C2 Pro cores clocked at up to 3.1GHz.
AI advancements
It packs dual-NPU architecture for enhanced AI experiences
The Dimensity 9600 Pro also packs a dual-NPU architecture and Agentic AI Engine for enhanced on-device AI experiences.
Its second-generation Super Efficient NPU cuts down on AI power consumption by up to 40% while delivering 51% higher LLM prefill performance and 55% more token generation per watt.
The new G2-Ultra NX GPU promises smoother gameplay with up to 27% higher peak performance while consuming less power.
Model support
The chip can support AI models with 30B parameters
The Dimensity 9600 Pro can support AI models with up to 30 billion parameters directly on the device.
This capability will allow more complex AI tasks to be performed without having to rely on the cloud all the time.
The chip also features a larger 34.5MB cache, and supports LPDDR6 memory and UFS 5.0 storage.
Impact
It promises advanced computational photography capabilities
MediaTek claims its new Scheduling Engine can intelligently distribute compute and memory resources between hardware and software.
This will enable multiple apps to run seamlessly in the background while using fewer resources.
The company also touts the Imagiq 1290 ISP, which will bring advanced computational photography and content creation capabilities to future smartphones powered by this chipset.