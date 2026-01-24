Mediterranean Sea: A plastic hotspot you can't ignore

Parts of the Strait of Messina have recorded densities of marine litter of up to about 1.3 million items per square kilometer. Scientists say this isn't just gross; it's a wake-up call for countries in the region to work together on pollution.

What's piling up under the waves? Most of this underwater junk is plastic—about 62%—and it doesn't just stay near shore.

Thanks to ocean currents, even deep-sea spots and far-off places like the Mariana Trench are getting hit with our litter.

Once it sinks, it can stick around for decades.

Microplastics: Tiny but everywhere Macrolitter and seafloor plastics are widespread in parts of the Mediterranean, including along Italy's Tyrrhenian coast and in the Strait of Messina.

The study calls for coordinated regional action and stronger regulation, not just local cleanups.