Meet Annapurni Subramaniam, first Indian woman to win COSPAR medal

The COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal is awarded for exceptional contributions to space research, especially work done in developing countries.

Professor Subramaniam's achievement is historic as she is not just the first Indian woman scientist to receive the medal but also the third woman overall to be honored with it.

She joins an elite group of Indian recipients that includes U.R. Rao (1996), Gurbax Singh Lakhina (2014), and Anil Bhardwaj (2024).