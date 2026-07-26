Who is Phineas Fisher, the elusive hacker never caught?

A year after the Gamma Group hack, Phineas Fisher struck again. This time, they targeted Hacking Team, another spyware maker.

The attack was much bigger than the last one and resulted in a massive data leak of over 400GB.

The stolen data included source code, internal emails, confidential contracts, and customer lists.

The leak exposed scandals in Ecuador, Mexico, and Panama and eventually led to Hacking Team's CEO David Vincenzetti selling his company for just one euro.