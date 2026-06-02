Meet John McFall, UK Paralympian soon heading to space
What's the story
John McFall, a UK Paralympian and surgeon, may soon become the first person with a physical disability to live in orbit. The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut reserve member was cleared for orbital activities last year. He could take part in a mission to Haven-1 space station, which is expected to launch in 2027.
Space station
What is Haven-1?
Haven-1 is a small commercial space station that is being built by the California start-up Vast. It is slightly smaller than a single-decker bus and can accommodate up to four astronauts. The station has a maplewood veneer interior, a domed window for viewing Earth, as well as a microgravity research laboratory.
Research focus
McFall's research could lead to new prosthetics
The two-week mission will study how space environment affects McFall's body and modern prosthetic limbs. His research could lead to lighter, more adaptable prosthetics for disabled people. It could also enhance understanding of osteoporosis and muscle wastage, paving way for improved rehabilitation programs for amputees.
Perception shift
Changing perceptions about disabled people
Beyond scientific goals, McFall hopes the mission will challenge perceptions of what disabled people can do. "We're saying it's OK for people with disabilities to be astronauts," he said. "We've demonstrated that it's possible, that we're open-minded enough to give people the opportunities to do this and recognize that they are equally capable."
Mission funding
Funding and spacecraft for the mission
The UK Space Agency has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vast to help secure sponsorships for McFall's flight. He and other astronauts will travel to Haven-1 in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket. Another option for McFall is a private mission with Vast to the International Space Station (ISS) next year.
Personal journey
McFall's journey to becoming an astronaut
McFall, who lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident at 19, won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics. He later became an NHS orthopedic surgeon. Selected for ESA's Fly! project in 2022, McFall is on track to make history with his space mission. "On a personal level, it's about the challenge, the adventure, the intrigue," he said, adding, "There's also the craziness of it: the fact that we have the potential to have humans in space."