Meet John McFall, UK Paralympian soon heading to space

John McFall, a UK Paralympian and surgeon, may soon become the first person with a physical disability to live in orbit. The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut reserve member was cleared for orbital activities last year. He could take part in a mission to Haven-1 space station, which is expected to launch in 2027.

Space station What is Haven-1? Haven-1 is a small commercial space station that is being built by the California start-up Vast. It is slightly smaller than a single-decker bus and can accommodate up to four astronauts. The station has a maplewood veneer interior, a domed window for viewing Earth, as well as a microgravity research laboratory.

Research focus McFall's research could lead to new prosthetics The two-week mission will study how space environment affects McFall's body and modern prosthetic limbs. His research could lead to lighter, more adaptable prosthetics for disabled people. It could also enhance understanding of osteoporosis and muscle wastage, paving way for improved rehabilitation programs for amputees.

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Perception shift Changing perceptions about disabled people Beyond scientific goals, McFall hopes the mission will challenge perceptions of what disabled people can do. "We're saying it's OK for people with disabilities to be astronauts," he said. "We've demonstrated that it's possible, that we're open-minded enough to give people the opportunities to do this and recognize that they are equally capable."

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Mission funding Funding and spacecraft for the mission The UK Space Agency has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vast to help secure sponsorships for McFall's flight. He and other astronauts will travel to Haven-1 in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket. Another option for McFall is a private mission with Vast to the International Space Station (ISS) next year.