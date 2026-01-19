China's new submarine can target US from its home waters
What's the story
China has unveiled its latest strategic asset, the Type 096 Tang-Class ballistic missile submarine. The launch marks a major upgrade in China's underwater nuclear capabilities and could change the dynamics of undersea warfare. The new sub is bigger, stealthier, and armed with longer-range missiles than its predecessors. It is said to have a range of 9,650km and a submerged displacement of 15,000-20,000 tons, similar to the US Navy's Ohio-class and upcoming Columbia-class submarines.
Design advancements
Type 096's design and stealth features
The Type 096 submarine is said to have raft-mounted machinery, hull isolation systems, and a propulsion design that minimizes acoustic signatures during patrols. These features are aimed at making the sub harder to detect in contested waters. The vessel's pressurized water-cooled nuclear reactor powers a single shaft via a steam turbine arrangement. Modern power plant elements and improved vibration dampening technologies are said to enhance submerged speed and stealth performance.
Combat readiness
Offensive capabilities and defense systems
The Type 096 submarine can carry up to 24 JL-3 missiles, making it a formidable threat even in its home waters. The forward hull section has six 533mm torpedo tubes for added offensive capability beyond its nuclear arsenal. It can launch wire-guided, high-speed Yu-6 torpedoes with a range of over 29km and speeds of up to 60 knots. The sub is also equipped with acoustic decoys, sonar countermeasures, and towed array sonar systems for threat detection/avoidance.