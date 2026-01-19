China's new submarine can target US from its home waters

The Type 096 submarine is said to have raft-mounted machinery, hull isolation systems, and a propulsion design that minimizes acoustic signatures during patrols. These features are aimed at making the sub harder to detect in contested waters. The vessel's pressurized water-cooled nuclear reactor powers a single shaft via a steam turbine arrangement. Modern power plant elements and improved vibration dampening technologies are said to enhance submerged speed and stealth performance.

Combat readiness

Offensive capabilities and defense systems

The Type 096 submarine can carry up to 24 JL-3 missiles, making it a formidable threat even in its home waters. The forward hull section has six 533mm torpedo tubes for added offensive capability beyond its nuclear arsenal. It can launch wire-guided, high-speed Yu-6 torpedoes with a range of over 29km and speeds of up to 60 knots. The sub is also equipped with acoustic decoys, sonar countermeasures, and towed array sonar systems for threat detection/avoidance.