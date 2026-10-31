MeitY introduces guide to promote secure data-sharing for AI training
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched a new handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA). The guide is aimed at improving collaboration on data for artificial intelligence (AI) training while ensuring that institutions retain control over their data. IT Secretary S Krishnan stressed the need for responsible and secure data usage in India's AI ambitions.
Framework details
Techno-legal framework for secure data sharing
The DEPA handbook outlines a techno-legal framework that allows institutions to collaborate on data for AI training while keeping control of their data.
The release said, "The framework combines contractual permissions, controlled computing environments and privacy-enhancing safeguards."
It also incorporates data provenance, enabling the origin, permissions, and use of data to be traced throughout the training process.
Privacy protection
Addressing concerns around privacy and institutional control
The DEPA handbook also addresses concerns around privacy, confidentiality, intellectual property, and institutional control that often limit data sharing.
"India's AI ambitions must be matched by the ability to use data responsibly and securely," Krishnan said while unveiling the handbook.
He added that MeitY is committed to taking this framework forward as part of India's AI strategy.
Global impact
DEPA as India's contribution to global science diplomacy
Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood explained that under DEPA, the model travels to the data rather than the reverse. This approach promotes multi-party and cross-border collaboration.
Sood described DEPA as India's contribution to global science diplomacy, highlighting its potential impact beyond national borders.
The roundtable event saw participation from representatives across government, industry, academia, research sectors, among others.