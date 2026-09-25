MeitY says India will subsidize 28nm to 180nm, not 2nm
Technology
India is focusing on subsidizing mature semiconductor nodes ranging from 28nm to 180nm instead of chasing the super high-tech (and expensive) 2-nanometer ones.
MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan explained that India's current tech scene isn't ready for those ultra-advanced chips yet, so the focus is on what works now.
Tata Electronics to start 90nm production
Krishnan shared that Tata Electronics will kick off 90-nanometer chip production in Gujarat by mid-2028, with plans to move toward 28-nanometer later.
The idea is to develop more homegrown technology ("sovereign autonomy") while still learning from global players.
This shift should help India rely less on foreign supply chains, especially from its northern neighbor, and set the stage for more R&D and niche innovations down the road.