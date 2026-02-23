Memory chip shortage could slow down AI growth: Demis Hassabis

Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis has warned that a global shortage of memory chips could hamper the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) . The warning comes as tech giants are investing heavily in AI infrastructure. However, the limited supply of chips is becoming a major hurdle for future innovation.

Growth concerns Need a lot of chips to experiment Hassabis Hassabis has raised concerns that the rapid growth of AI could come to a halt due to memory shortages. He explained, "You need a lot of chips to be able to experiment on new ideas at a big enough scale that you can actually see if they're going to work." This is especially true as tech giants are increasing their spending on AI infrastructure.

Production challenges Microsoft, Google executives sent to South Korea to secure memory The memory crunch has led companies like Microsoft and Google to send executives to South Korea in a bid to secure more memory. The world is dominated by three key players in memory chip production: Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. Micron has already announced its plans to halt production of chips for personal electronics and focus on AI chip production instead.

