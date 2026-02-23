Memory chip shortage could slow down AI growth: Demis Hassabis
What's the story
Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis has warned that a global shortage of memory chips could hamper the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI). The warning comes as tech giants are investing heavily in AI infrastructure. However, the limited supply of chips is becoming a major hurdle for future innovation.
Growth concerns
Need a lot of chips to experiment Hassabis
Hassabis has raised concerns that the rapid growth of AI could come to a halt due to memory shortages. He explained, "You need a lot of chips to be able to experiment on new ideas at a big enough scale that you can actually see if they're going to work." This is especially true as tech giants are increasing their spending on AI infrastructure.
Production challenges
Microsoft, Google executives sent to South Korea to secure memory
The memory crunch has led companies like Microsoft and Google to send executives to South Korea in a bid to secure more memory. The world is dominated by three key players in memory chip production: Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. Micron has already announced its plans to halt production of chips for personal electronics and focus on AI chip production instead.
Future plans
Google announces aggressive plans to expand AI infrastructure
Despite the challenges posed by memory shortages, Google has announced aggressive plans to expand its AI infrastructure. The tech giant is expecting capital expenditure between $175 billion and $185 billion in 2026, as it prepares for the next phase of growth in the sector. This shows that even with current challenges, companies are still pushing forward with their AI ambitions.