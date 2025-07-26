Meta appoints Shengjia Zhao as Chief Scientist
Meta just named Shengjia Zhao, a former OpenAI researcher and co-founder of Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), as its new Chief Scientist.
Zhao has already been steering MSL's research since day one, and now he officially steps into the top science role.
The move is part of Meta's push to boost its AI game and keep pace with giants like OpenAI and Google.
Zhao's role and vision for AI research
Zhao is known for his work on big-name AI models like ChatGPT and GPT-4.
As Chief Scientist, he'll shape the lab's research direction under Alexandr Wang's leadership.
His expertise in advanced AI reasoning could help Meta break new ground—and signals how serious they are about competing at the cutting edge of tech.
Zhao's journey from OpenAI to Meta
Zhao made his mark at OpenAI before helping launch MSL at Meta.
He's respected for pushing boundaries in AI research, especially around how machines "think" and solve problems—skills that are in high demand as tech companies race ahead in artificial intelligence.