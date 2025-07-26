Meta appoints Shengjia Zhao as Chief Scientist Technology Jul 26, 2025

Meta just named Shengjia Zhao, a former OpenAI researcher and co-founder of Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), as its new Chief Scientist.

Zhao has already been steering MSL's research since day one, and now he officially steps into the top science role.

The move is part of Meta's push to boost its AI game and keep pace with giants like OpenAI and Google.