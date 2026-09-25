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Meta brings AI game creation to your smartphone
Both apps are currently in early access

Meta brings AI game creation to your smartphone

By Mudit Dube
Sep 25, 2026
11:28 am
What's the story

Meta has unveiled two new development tools for its Horizon social platform, aimed at making game creation more accessible. The tools are called Horizon Create and Horizon Studio, and they let users create games using AI prompts. The former is a mobile app while the latter is a browser-based application that offers more detailed controls. Both apps will be available in early access, with interested users able to sign up for a waitlist.

Expanded reach

Games will be recommended on Facebook and Instagram

Meta plans to give a wider audience to the new Horizon games created with Horizon Create and Horizon Studio.

The company will recommend these published games on Facebook and Instagram, where they can also be played.

This means that anyone scrolling through their social media feeds could stumble upon a clip of your game and join a multiplayer session in seconds.

User empowerment

Turn any idea into a mobile game

The launch of Horizon Create and Studio marks a major shift in game development.

These tools allow users to turn any idea into a full-fledged 2D or 3D mobile game, complete with progression systems, difficulty balancing, art direction, multiplayer capabilities, and more. The best part? You can refine every element to your liking.

"Both enable creators to turn any idea into a complete 2D or 3D mobile game," Meta said in a blog post.

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Technological leap

Meta's Horizon Worlds reboot

Meta's new Horizon Worlds reboot is a major step forward in gaming technology. The platform integrates Meta's AI capabilities into its new gaming engine, making it easier than ever to create games.

Users can start their first game with just a simple idea, and the app provides an Instagram-like gaming feed where they can instantly play or remix different games.

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Teamwork

Real-time game creation with friends

One of the standout features of Horizon Create is its ability to let users create games with friends in real time.

During a demo, five people were seen working on different aspects of a game simultaneously, from adjusting weather conditions to building vehicles.

Once satisfied with their creation, they could publish it on Facebook, Instagram, or Horizon with just two taps.

Advanced features

Horizon Studio offers in-depth game development options

The desktop-based Horizon Studio app offers even more options for game development. It lets users explore the entire development tree, including dependencies, and dive deep into each game's mechanics.

All these elements can be iterated on, giving developers a lot of control over their creations.

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