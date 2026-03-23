Mark Zuckerberg developing AI agent to assist him at Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to help him in his role, according to The Wall Street Journal. The AI model is still being trained but can already give Zuckerberg faster access to information than going through multiple layers of staff. This development highlights how even top executives are embracing AI technology in their daily work.

Future implications AI replacing human executives The growing trend of AI integration in corporate workflows has led some to speculate about its potential to replace human executives. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman even suggested at the India AI Impact Summit in February that "AI would be capable of doing a better job being the CEO of a major company than any executive." This has sparked conversations on social media about the possibility of tech company CEOs being replaced by their own AI agents.

AI integration Zuckerberg's push for AI integration at Meta Zuckerberg is a strong advocate of AI adoption at Meta. The company is using the technology to streamline workflows and create a more efficient organizational structure. During an earnings call in January, he said, "We're investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done." He also emphasized that this approach would increase productivity and make work more enjoyable for employees.

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Workforce impact Investment in AI amid looming layoffs Meta employees are using personal AI assistants such as My Claw and Second Brain, which help employees communicate with colleagues or index project documents. However, despite these advancements, the company is said to be planning to lay off around 20% of its global workforce, or over 15,000 employees. The decision comes amid rising costs associated with its heavy investments in AI technology.

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