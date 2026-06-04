There is no confirmed launch date as of now

Meta delays launch of Muse Spark AI model for developers

By Mudit Dube 10:52 am Jun 04, 202610:52 am

What's the story

Meta has postponed the release of its latest Muse Spark AI model API for developers. The delay was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter. As of Thursday, there was no confirmed launch date for the highly-anticipated API. However, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters that they are currently testing it with select early partners and plan to release it this month.