Meta delays launch of Muse Spark AI model for developers
What's the story
Meta has postponed the release of its latest Muse Spark AI model API for developers. The delay was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter. As of Thursday, there was no confirmed launch date for the highly-anticipated API. However, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters that they are currently testing it with select early partners and plan to release it this month.
Model introduction
Muse Spark introduced in April
Meta introduced Muse Spark in April as its first model aimed at competing with other players in the AI space. The model is part of a new line developed by Superintelligence Labs. "The Muse Spark API will be coming soon," Meta AI Chief Alexandr Wang had announced on X in April.
AI innovation
AI agent to help businesses with daily operations
On Wednesday, Meta also launched an AI agent designed to assist businesses with their day-to-day operations. The move highlights the company's ambition to take on competitors like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google's parent company Alphabet. The launch of this innovative tool further emphasizes Meta's commitment to advancing artificial intelligence technology and its applications in various sectors.