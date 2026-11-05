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Meta acquires AI coding start-up Conductor
Meta is trying to catch up with AI services

Meta acquires AI coding start-up Conductor

By Akash Pandey
Nov 05, 2026
08:25 am
What's the story

Meta has acquired Conductor, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) coding start-up. The company specializes in creating software projects by deploying multiple agents into parallel workspaces. The news was first reported by Axios and later confirmed by Conductor on its official blog. "I have big news: Conductor is joining Meta," wrote the start-up's founder and CEO Charlie Holtz.

Upcoming developments

Holtz teases major changes for the next interface

Holtz teased some major changes for the next interface, promising "something new" for customers by early next year.

He also expressed his excitement about working with Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer, and Nat Friedman, head of product at Superintelligence Labs.

"They've been on an absolute tear," Holtz said on X. "I'm convinced MSL has the highest talent density of all the labs."

Tech details

Conductor launched its core product last summer

Founded in 2024, Conductor launched its core product last summer.

The company's agentic teams can be deployed in the cloud, locally, or via a user's phone. They help software engineers work on separate parts of a project simultaneously.

The agents are not developed in-house but come from major labs like Anthropic and OpenAI.

Holtz said that until early next year, Conductor's core features would continue to operate as they have been.

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Strategic move

Meta's Muse agents see rapid adoption

Meta has been trying to catch up with AI services for the past few months. In August, the company launched Muse Code, its own coding agent.

The recently launched Muse agents are also seeing significant adoption, with over 10 million users already.

The acquisition of Conductor fits perfectly into this strategy as it further strengthens Meta's position in the AI space.

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Twitter Post

Holtz's post

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