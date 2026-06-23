Meta halts employee-tracking AI program after data leak

Data exposure

Exposed data included private conversations and performance ratings

The exposed data included "full prompts and transcriptions, private conversations, people & performance data, DSS sensitivity ratings (1-4)," according to internal documentation. A Reuters report in May had revealed that the program was collecting more information than initially described and storing it in an unencrypted form. This raised privacy concerns among employees who were assured their personal tax and medical information would be protected for valid business purposes after aggressive filtering.