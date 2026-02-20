Meta is shutting down Messenger website

Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its plan to shut down the standalone Messenger website in April 2026. After the shutdown, users trying to access messenger.com will be automatically redirected to facebook.com/messages. The move is seen as an effort by Meta to simplify its product offerings and cut down on maintenance costs.

Alternatives What are the alternatives for users? For those who use Messenger with a Facebook account, chatting will still be possible through facebook.com/messages or the mobile app. However, if you don't have a Facebook account, your only option will be the Messenger mobile app. You can retrieve your old chats using a backup PIN provided during the initial backup process on Messenger. If forgotten, there's always an option to reset it.

Strategy User reactions to Meta's decision This decision comes after Meta previously shut down its desktop apps last year, as part of a strategy to have fewer platforms and make updates easier. Some users have expressed their displeasure over the move, voicing concerns about having to use Facebook's interface or rely on its website again. The company has already started informing users about this change through pop-up notifications.

Advertisement