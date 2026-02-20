Meta pivots to mobile for metaverse platform, leaving VR behind
What's the story
Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is making a major shift in its virtual reality (VR) strategy. The company has announced that it will be "explicitly separating" its "Quest VR platform from our Worlds platform." The change will see Meta focus on mobile experiences for its Horizon Worlds metaverse platform, rather than trying to make it work for both VR and mobile. This move comes after a series of layoffs and studio closures in Meta's Reality Labs division.
Strategic shift
Going all-in on mobile
Samantha Ryan, VP of Content at Reality Labs, announced the strategy shift in a blog post. She said, "To truly change the game and tap into a much larger market, we're going all-in on mobile." This new approach will allow Meta to better compete with platforms like Roblox and Fortnite that offer user-generated content accessible on mobile devices.
VR software support
Support for VR software remains
Despite the shift in strategy, Ryan said Meta will continue to support third-party developers for its VR software. She noted that while Oculus Studios has done world-class work over the years, 86% of the effective time people spend in their VR headsets is with third-party apps. This shows a strong reliance on external content within Meta's virtual reality ecosystem.
Hardware roadmap
Commitment to VR hardware
Ryan also revealed that despite the shift in focus, Meta still plans to make VR hardware. She said, "We have a robust roadmap of future VR headsets that will be tailored to different audience segments as the market grows and matures." This suggests that even as Meta pivots its strategy toward mobile experiences, it remains committed to developing new VR hardware in the long run.