Meta puts health at center of its AI strategy

Meta's Muse Spark not open sourced

Meta's new AI model, Muse Spark, launched in April and is already helping shape this health-first approach.

Wang admitted it isn't quite at ChatGPT level yet but said it actually did better, frankly, than we expected internally inside Meta.

Because of some concerns about biological risks, they decided not to open-source it.

Now, Meta wants to bring these health-focused AI features into apps you probably use every day, think Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, so expect some big changes ahead.