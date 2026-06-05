Meta puts health at center of its AI strategy
Meta is putting health front and center in its AI plans.
Alexandr Wang, who leads Meta's Superintelligence Labs, told the Bloomberg Tech Conference that making AI useful for health is a critical area if they want to reach billions of people.
This focus makes Meta stand out from other tech giants like OpenAI and Google.
Meta's Muse Spark not open sourced
Meta's new AI model, Muse Spark, launched in April and is already helping shape this health-first approach.
Wang admitted it isn't quite at ChatGPT level yet but said it actually did better, frankly, than we expected internally inside Meta.
Because of some concerns about biological risks, they decided not to open-source it.
Now, Meta wants to bring these health-focused AI features into apps you probably use every day, think Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, so expect some big changes ahead.