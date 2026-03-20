Meta's new AI systems can detect twice as many violations
What's the story
Meta has announced the rollout of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems for content enforcement. The move comes as part of the company's plan to reduce its reliance on third-party vendors. The new AI systems will be used across Meta's apps when they consistently outperform existing content enforcement methods.
Tech transition
Handling repetitive tasks and constantly changing tactics
Meta's new AI systems are designed to handle tasks better suited for technology, such as repetitive reviews of graphic content. These systems will also deal with areas where adversarial actors are constantly changing their tactics, like illicit drug sales or scams. The company believes these advanced AI systems can detect more violations accurately, prevent scams effectively, respond quickly to real-world events and reduce over-enforcement.
Test success
New AI systems can identify impersonation accounts
Early tests of Meta's new AI systems have shown promising results. They can detect twice as many violations of adult sexual solicitation content as review teams, while also reducing the error rate by over 60%. The systems can also identify and prevent impersonation accounts involving celebrities and other high-profile individuals. They can even stop account takeovers by detecting signals like logins from new locations or password changes.
Scam prevention
AI systems can mitigate around 5,000 scam attempts per day
Meta's new AI systems are also capable of identifying and mitigating around 5,000 scam attempts per day. These are cases where scammers try to trick people into giving away their login details. The company has stressed that experts will design, train, oversee and evaluate these AI systems, measuring performance and making complex decisions related to them.
New feature
Meta has also launched a new support assistant
Along with the announcement of its new AI systems, Meta has also launched a Meta AI support assistant. The feature will provide users with access to 24/7 support. The assistant is being rolled out globally on Facebook and Instagram apps for iOS and Android, as well as within the Help Center on Facebook and Instagram desktop versions.