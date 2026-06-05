Meta's own watchdog flags transparency gaps in account bans

Meta 's independent Oversight Board has flagged concerns over the company's account deactivation practices. The board, which was recently funded to continue till 2028, said these actions lack due process and clarity. It also noted a deficiency in customer support for appeals. The investigation was launched earlier this year after a case involving threats of violence against a journalist.

Case review Board agreed with Meta's decision to disable account The Oversight Board agreed with Meta's decision to permanently disable an account over a severe threat. However, the investigation also revealed "systemic human rights concerns" and a "lack of transparency and consistency" in Meta's two-system approach to disabling accounts. This system involves strikes for violations, some of which can be serious, while others are for "egregious" violations that warrant permanent account suspension.

Clarity concerns Meta fails to provide meaningful assistance to users The Oversight Board criticized Meta for not providing enough clarity or documentation on what leads to one type of violation over another. It also slammed the social media giant for failing to provide "meaningful assistance" to users with disabled accounts, despite charging them for Meta Verified access that promises "24/7 access to email or chat agent support." This has been a long-standing issue across Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta apps.

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User complaints Users have long complained about account bans without explanation The Oversight Board's concerns are echoed by numerous users who have faced account bans without proper explanation or human review. Automated alleged child sexual exploitation (CSE) violations are a common reason for these bans, often affecting innocent parties. The board has recommended that Meta give users a dashboard to easily check their account stats, past violations, and details about appeal options.

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