'Teen accounts' on Facebook and Messenger now available globally

The "Teen accounts" feature is aimed at users aged between 13 and 17. It comes with enhanced security settings, content restrictions, and parental controls. The initiative was first launched on Instagram last year before being expanded to Facebook and Messenger in the US, Canada, Australia, and Britain earlier this year. Now, Meta is bringing these accounts to teens worldwide on both platforms.

Parental control

Restrictions to tackle parents' biggest worries

Meta has designed the restrictions on its "Teen accounts" to tackle parents' biggest worries. The company said these automatic protections limit who their teens can talk to online and what content they see. The goal is to ensure that their time spent on these platforms is well-spent. For users under 16, these limits can't be removed without parental consent.