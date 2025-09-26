'Teen accounts' on Facebook and Messenger now available globally
What's the story
Meta has launched its "Teen accounts" feature for Facebook and Messenger users globally. The move comes months after the feature was first introduced in major English-speaking countries. The company revealed the news in a blog post, noting that it has already placed hundreds of millions of teens into these accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.
Safety feature
What are 'Teen accounts'
The "Teen accounts" feature is aimed at users aged between 13 and 17. It comes with enhanced security settings, content restrictions, and parental controls. The initiative was first launched on Instagram last year before being expanded to Facebook and Messenger in the US, Canada, Australia, and Britain earlier this year. Now, Meta is bringing these accounts to teens worldwide on both platforms.
Parental control
Restrictions to tackle parents' biggest worries
Meta has designed the restrictions on its "Teen accounts" to tackle parents' biggest worries. The company said these automatic protections limit who their teens can talk to online and what content they see. The goal is to ensure that their time spent on these platforms is well-spent. For users under 16, these limits can't be removed without parental consent.