Meta pauses teen access to AI characters amid legal scrutiny

Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a temporary halt on teens' access to its AI characters across all its apps. The decision comes as part of the company's plan to develop a new version of these characters, which will include features suitable for teenagers. The move comes just days before Meta faces trial in New Mexico over allegations that it failed to protect children from sexual exploitation on its platforms.

Parental controls Meta's response to parental concerns In October, Meta had previewed parental controls for AI characters, allowing parents to monitor topics and block access. The features were meant to be launched this year but have now been put on hold as the company works on an updated version of these characters. The decision was made after hearing from parents who wanted more insights and control over their teens' interactions with AI characters.

Policy update Updated policy and future plans In an updated blog post, Meta said starting in the coming weeks, teens will no longer be able to access AI characters across its apps. This will apply to anyone who has provided a teen birthday or those who claim to be adults but are suspected of being teens based on age prediction technology. When the updated AI characters are finally rolled out, they'll come with built-in parental controls and provide age-appropriate responses on topics like education, sports, and hobbies.

