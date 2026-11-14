Meta, TikTok pay millions to settle teen mental health suits
Meta and TikTok have paid out millions to settle lawsuits from teens who said the platforms harmed their mental health, leading to depression and anxiety.
Most settlements ranged from $2 million to $2.5 million, with Meta reportedly giving $7 million to just two teens.
These payouts seem aimed at keeping the complaints (and the details) out of the public eye.
Meta, TikTok face nearly 10,000 cases
Even with these settlements, both companies are still facing nearly 10,000 personal injury cases and pushback from over 1,000 school districts accusing them of putting profits before kids' safety.
Attorney Mark Lanier said, "These are not insignificant numbers,".
The risks for Meta and TikTok remain huge, with potential liabilities reaching up to almost $400 billion.