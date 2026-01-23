Meta to stand trial over child exploitation claims
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are going to trial in New Mexico after being accused of letting sexual abuse and exploitation of minors happen on their platforms.
The case started when the state's Attorney General filed a lawsuit, following an undercover investigation where officials created fake accounts for kids aged 14 and under.
What the investigation found—and what's next
Investigators discovered that Meta's platforms not only allowed but sometimes recommended exploitative content, including sexually explicit images and groups targeting minors. Shockingly, this harmful material was found to be over 10 times more common than on adult sites like Pornhub or OnlyFans. The investigation led to several predator arrests.
The trial is set for February 2, 2026, after a judge rejected Meta's efforts to get the case thrown out. While Meta calls the claims "sensationalist allegations," this trial could have big implications for how social media protects young users.