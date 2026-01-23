Meta to stand trial over child exploitation claims

What the investigation found—and what's next

Investigators discovered that Meta's platforms not only allowed but sometimes recommended exploitative content, including sexually explicit images and groups targeting minors. Shockingly, this harmful material was found to be over 10 times more common than on adult sites like Pornhub or OnlyFans. The investigation led to several predator arrests.

The trial is set for February 2, 2026, after a judge rejected Meta's efforts to get the case thrown out. While Meta calls the claims "sensationalist allegations," this trial could have big implications for how social media protects young users.